Shares of Servicenow Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Systems Software Industry (NOW , ORCL , CVLT , VMW , FTNT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Systems Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) ranks first with a loss of 2.93%; Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL ) ranks second with a loss of 3.44%; and Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT ) ranks third with a loss of 3.73%.

Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW ) follows with a loss of 4.82% and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.84%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Servicenow Inc and will alert subscribers who have NOW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.