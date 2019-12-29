Shares of Servicenow Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Systems Software Industry (NOW, ORCL, FEYE, SYMC, MSFT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 200.9. Following is Oracle Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 107.5. Fireeye Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 104.7.

Symantec Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 99.4, and Microsoft Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 98.3.

