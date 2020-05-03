Shares of Servicenow Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Systems Software Industry (NOW, SYMC, TIVO, ORCL, VMW)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Servicenow Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 26.9. Symantec Corp is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.5. Tivo Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2.

Oracle Corp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1.

