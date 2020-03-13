Shares of Servicemaster Gl Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (SERV, CLCT, SCI, BID, CSV)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Servicemaster Gl ranks highest with a ROE of 5,309.1%. Following is Collectors Univ with a ROE of 4,433.6%. Service Corp Int ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,371.4%.
Sotheby'S follows with a ROE of 2,244.2%, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,994.7%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sotheby'S and will alert subscribers who have BID in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity servicemaster gl collectors univ service corp int :bid sotheby's carriage service