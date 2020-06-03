Shares of Sequential Brand Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (SQBG, FOSL, MOV, GIII, DLA)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Sequential Brand ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.05. Fossil Group Inc is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.43. Movado Group ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.69.

G Iii Apparel follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.86, and Delta Apparel rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.93.

