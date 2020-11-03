Shares of Semtech Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry (SMTC , SLAB , MPWR , MTSI , QCOM )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC ) ranks first with a gain of 10.17%; Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB ) ranks second with a gain of 9.38%; and Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR ) ranks third with a gain of 8.70%.

Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI ) follows with a gain of 8.50% and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.27%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Monolithic Power. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Monolithic Power in search of a potential trend change.