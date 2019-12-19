Shares of Sempra Energy Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Multi-Utilities Industry (SRE, CNP, MDU, AEE, PEG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Sempra Energy ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is Centerpoint Ener with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Mdu Res Group ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Ameren Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Pub Serv Enterp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

