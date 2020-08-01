Shares of Seaworld Enterta Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SEAS, MTN, PLNT, TRK, SIX)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a an RPE of $264,000. Vail Resorts is next with a an RPE of $332,000. Planet Fitness-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $440,000.
Speedway Motorsp follows with a an RPE of $644,000, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $694,000.
