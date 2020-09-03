MySmarTrend
Shares of Seaworld Enterta Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SEAS, MTN, PLNT, FUN, TRK)

Written on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 2:14am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a an RPE of $264,000. Vail Resorts is next with a an RPE of $332,000. Planet Fitness-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $440,000.

Cedar Fair L.P. follows with a an RPE of $644,000, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $644,000.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee seaworld enterta vail resorts planet fitness-a cedar fair l.p. speedway motorsp

Ticker(s): SEAS MTN PLNT FUN TRK

