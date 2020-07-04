Shares of Seaworld Enterta Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry (SEAS, MTN, SIX, FUN, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Vail Resorts is next with a a current ratio of 0.7. Six Flags Entert ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7.

Cedar Fair L.P. follows with a a current ratio of 0.9, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vail Resorts on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $225.79. Since that call, shares of Vail Resorts have fallen 41.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.