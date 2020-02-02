Shares of Sears Hometown A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (SHOS, TTS, LL, LOW, HD)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Sears Hometown A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Tile Shop Hldgs with a a beta of 0.8. Lumber Liquidato ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sears Hometown A on April 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Sears Hometown A have risen 44.7%. We continue to monitor Sears Hometown A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest beta nasdaq:shos sears hometown a tile shop hldgs lumber liquidato :low lowe's cos inc home depot inc