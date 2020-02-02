MySmarTrend
Shares of Sears Hometown A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (SHOS, TTS, LL, LOW, HD)

Written on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:22am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Sears Hometown A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Tile Shop Hldgs with a a beta of 0.8. Lumber Liquidato ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sears Hometown A on April 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Sears Hometown A have risen 44.7%. We continue to monitor Sears Hometown A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

