Shares of Sealed Air Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry (SEE, GPK, IP, AVY, BMS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Sealed Air Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,139.2. Graphic Packagin is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 176.1. Intl Paper Co ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 171.1.

Avery Dennison follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 151.2, and Bemis Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 130.2.

