Shares of Seadrill Ltd Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (SDRL, NBR, NE, RIG, ESV)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Seadrill Ltd ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.43. Nabors Inds Ltd is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.94. Noble Corp Plc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.48.

Transocean Ltd follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.00, and Ensco Plc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.48.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nabors Inds Ltd on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Nabors Inds Ltd have risen 48.5%. We continue to monitor Nabors Inds Ltd for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.