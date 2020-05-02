Shares of Seaboard Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SEB, SAFM, SENEA, THS, TSN)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Seaboard Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $5,116.40. Sanderson Farms is next with a sales per share of $152.12. Seneca Foods-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $134.53.

Treehouse Foods follows with a sales per share of $109.67, and Tyson Foods-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $109.28.

