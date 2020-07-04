MySmarTrend
Shares of Seaboard Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SEB, SAFM, SJM, THS, MKC)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:27am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Seaboard Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $61.51. Sanderson Farms is next with a FCF per share of $10.82. Jm Smucker Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $7.50.

Treehouse Foods follows with a FCF per share of $6.06, and Mccormick-N/V rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.99.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Seaboard Corp on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3,981.00. Since that call, shares of Seaboard Corp have fallen 31.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

