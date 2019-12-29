Shares of Scotts Miracle Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (SMG, CF, MON, FMC, UAN)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Scotts Miracle ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 216.0. Following is Cf Industries Ho with a a debt to equity ratio of 131.1. Monsanto Co ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 126.2.

Fmc Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 118.8, and CVR Partners LP rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 113.8.

