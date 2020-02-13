Shares of Scientific Gam-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (SGMS , WYNN , LVS , MGM , ERI )
Below are the top five companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Scientific Gam-A (NASDAQ:SGMS ) ranks first with a gain of 5.81%; Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN ) ranks second with a gain of 3.84%; and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS ) ranks third with a gain of 3.08%.
Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM ) follows with a gain of 3.06% and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.56%.
