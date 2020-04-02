Shares of Scientific Gam-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (SGMS , BYD , WYNN , LVS , ERI )

We looked at the Casinos & Gaming industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Scientific Gam-A (NASDAQ:SGMS ) ranks first with a gain of 8.94%; Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) ranks second with a gain of 2.21%; and Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.92%.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS ) follows with a gain of 1.91% and Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.87%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Scientific Gam-A on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $26.23. Since that call, shares of Scientific Gam-A have fallen 5.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.