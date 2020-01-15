Shares of Schwab (Charles) Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (SCHW, GCAP, LTS, GHL, ETFC)
Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Schwab (Charles) ranks lowest with a sales per share of $6.99. Gain Capital Hol is next with a sales per share of $7.76. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $8.53.
Greenhill & Co follows with a sales per share of $8.71, and E*Trade Financia rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $9.63.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. on November 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.72. Since that recommendation, shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. have risen 28.2%. We continue to monitor Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest sales per share schwab (charles) gain capital hol :lts ladenburg thalmann financial services inc. Greenhill & Co e*trade financia