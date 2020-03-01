Shares of Scholastic Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Publishing Industry (SCHL, MDP, DJCO, GCI, NEWM)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Scholastic Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $46.63. Following is Meredith Corp with a sales per share of $42.46. Daily Journal ranks third highest with a sales per share of $29.48.
Gannett Co Inc follows with a sales per share of $27.44, and New Media Invest rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $25.97.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Scholastic Corp and will alert subscribers who have SCHL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share scholastic corp meredith corp daily journal gannett co inc new media invest