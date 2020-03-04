Shares of Scholastic Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Publishing Industry (SCHL, MDP, DJCO, GCI, NEWM)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Scholastic Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $46.63. Meredith Corp is next with a sales per share of $42.46. Daily Journal ranks third highest with a sales per share of $29.48.
Gannett Co Inc follows with a sales per share of $27.44, and New Media Invest rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $25.97.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
