Shares of Schnitzer Steel Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Steel Industry (SCHN , HCC , CRS , CMC , ATI )

We looked at the Steel industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN ) ranks first with a gain of 12.12%; Warrior Met Coal Inc (:HCC ) ranks second with a gain of 9.66%; and Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS ) ranks third with a gain of 4.77%.

Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC ) follows with a gain of 3.62% and Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.36%.

