Shares of Schlumberger Ltd Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (SLB, FTI, SLCA, RES, HAL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Schlumberger Ltd ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 37.2%. Following is Technipfmc Plc with a projected earnings growth of 77.8%. Us Silica Holdin ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 90.1%.

Rpc Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 100.3%, and Halliburton Co rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 101.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Halliburton Co on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.13. Since that recommendation, shares of Halliburton Co have risen 15.2%. We continue to monitor Halliburton Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.