Shares of Scana Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Multi-Utilities Industry (SCG, CNP, PEG, BKH, MDU)

Written on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 2:33am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Scana Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 0.9. Centerpoint Ener is next with a a beta of 0.7. Pub Serv Enterp ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.7.

Black Hills Corp follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Mdu Res Group rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.6.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Scana Corp on January 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.01. Since that call, shares of Scana Corp have fallen 100.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Contact James Quinn