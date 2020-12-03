Shares of Sba Comm Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Specialized REITs Industry (SBAC, IRM, GLPI, EXR, GEO)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Sba Comm Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 127.19. Following is Iron Mountain with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.19. Gaming And Leisu ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.31.
Extra Space Stor follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.09, and Geo Group Inc/Th rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.08.
