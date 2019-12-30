Shares of Santander Consum Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Consumer Finance Industry (SC, ALLY, SYF, SLM, GDOT)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Santander Consum ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Ally Financial I is next with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Synchrony Financ ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.
Slm Corp follows with a an RPE of $1.0 million, and Green Dot Corp-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $827,000.
