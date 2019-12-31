Shares of Santander Consum Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry (SC, PRAA, NAVI, SYF, COF)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Santander Consum ranks highest with a EPS growth of 8,461.5%. Following is Pra Group Inc with a EPS growth of 2,558.1%. Navient Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,449.3%.
Synchrony Financ follows with a EPS growth of 1,084.7%, and Capital One Fina rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 991.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Navient Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Navient Corp have risen 8.2%. We continue to monitor Navient Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest eps growth santander consum pra group inc navient corp synchrony financ capital one fina