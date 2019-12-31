Shares of Sandridge Energy Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (SD, CRZO, DVN, WLL, MUR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Sandridge Energy Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 18,000.0%. Carrizo Oil&Gas is next with a EPS growth of 8,455.5%. Devon Energy Co ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 6,010.9%.

Whiting Petroleu follows with a EPS growth of 5,541.6%, and Murphy Oil Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,492.8%.

