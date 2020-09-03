Shares of Sanderson Farms Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SAFM , BGS , GIS , FLO , HRL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM ) ranks first with a gain of 3.06%; B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS ) ranks second with a gain of 1.83%; and General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) ranks third with a gain of 0.87%.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO ) follows with a gain of 0.73% and Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.34%.

