Shares of Sally Beauty Hol Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Specialty Stores Industry (SBH, ODP, DKS, MIK, BGFV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sally Beauty Hol ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.8%. Following is Office Depot Inc with a future earnings growth of 4.9%. Dick'S Sporting ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.9%.

Michaels Cos Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 7.1%, and Big 5 Sporting rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 7.5%.

