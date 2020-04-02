Shares of Saia Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Trucking Industry (SAIA , JBHT , R , ODFL , KNX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Trucking industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA ) ranks first with a gain of 9.05%; Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.33%; and Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R ) ranks third with a gain of 1.36%.

Old Dominion Frt (NASDAQ:ODFL ) follows with a gain of 1.34% and Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.08%.

