Shares of Sabra Health Car Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care REITs Industry (SBRA, CHCT, DOC, HTA, MPW)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a sales growth of 5,570.3%. Following is Community Health with a sales growth of 4,820.4%. Physicians Realt ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,254.6%.

Healthcare Tru-A follows with a sales growth of 3,320.7%, and Medical Properti rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,023.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Medical Properti on May 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.66. Since that recommendation, shares of Medical Properti have risen 11.8%. We continue to monitor Medical Properti for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.