Shares of Sabra Health Car Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Health Care REITs Industry (SBRA, UHT, MPW, CTRE, SNR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Universal Health is next with a a beta of 0.8. Medical Properti ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.

Caretrust Rei follows with a a beta of 0.8, and New Senior Inves rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Senior Inves on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $7.12. Since that call, shares of New Senior Inves have fallen 64.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.