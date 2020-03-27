Shares of Sabra Health Car Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Health Care REITs Industry (SBRA, UHT, MPW, CTRE, SNR)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Universal Health is next with a a beta of 0.8. Medical Properti ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.
Caretrust Rei follows with a a beta of 0.8, and New Senior Inves rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
