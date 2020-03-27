MySmarTrend
Shares of Sabra Health Car Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Health Care REITs Industry (SBRA, UHT, MPW, CTRE, SNR)

Written on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 2:43am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Universal Health is next with a a beta of 0.8. Medical Properti ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.

Caretrust Rei follows with a a beta of 0.8, and New Senior Inves rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Senior Inves on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $7.12. Since that call, shares of New Senior Inves have fallen 64.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

