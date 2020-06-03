Shares of Ryman Hospitalit Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (RHP, PEB, CHSP, APLE, RLJ)
Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Ryman Hospitalit ranks highest with a FCF per share of $2.21. Following is Pebblebrook Hote with a FCF per share of $1.64. Chesapeake Lodgi ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.50.
Apple Hospitalit follows with a FCF per share of $1.44, and Rlj Lodging Trus rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.12.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ryman Hospitalit and will alert subscribers who have RHP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
