Shares of Ryerson Holding Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Steel Industry (RYI, SXC, STLD, ZEUS, ATI)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ryerson Holding ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.08. Suncoke Energy I is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.93. Steel Dynamics ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.74.

Olympic Steel follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.63, and Allegheny Tech rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.71.

