Shares of Ryerson Holding Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Steel Industry (RYI, SXC, STLD, ZEUS, ATI)

Written on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 5:30am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ryerson Holding ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.08. Suncoke Energy I is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.93. Steel Dynamics ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.74.

Olympic Steel follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.63, and Allegheny Tech rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.71.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ryerson Holding on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Ryerson Holding have risen 25.1%. We continue to monitor Ryerson Holding for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): RYI SXC STLD ZEUS ATI

