Shares of Ryerson Holding Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Steel Industry (RYI, ATI, ZEUS, TMST, CRS)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Ryerson Holding ranks highest with a a beta of 2.0. Following is Allegheny Tech with a a beta of 1.9. Olympic Steel ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.9.
Timkensteel follows with a a beta of 1.8, and Carpenter Tech rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.8.
