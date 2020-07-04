Shares of Ryder System Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Trucking Industry (R , ODFL , KNX , WERN , JBHT )

Below are the top five companies in the Trucking industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R ) ranks first with a gain of 12.52%; Old Dominion Frt (NASDAQ:ODFL ) ranks second with a gain of 10.70%; and Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX ) ranks third with a gain of 9.73%.

Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN ) follows with a gain of 8.16% and Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.99%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ryder System Inc on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $52.53. Since that call, shares of Ryder System Inc have fallen 56.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.