Shares of Rush Enter-Cl A Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (RUSHA, RUSHB, NEFF, HEES, FAST)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Rush Enter-Cl A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -14.4%. Rush Enter-Cl B is next with a EBITDA growth of -14.4%. Neff Corp-Cl A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.1%.

H&E Equipment Se follows with a EBITDA growth of 13.7%, and Fastenal Co rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 13.8%.

