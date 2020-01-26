Shares of Rr Donnelley & S Rank the Highest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, DLX, INWK, LABL, EBF)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 30.2%. Deluxe Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 11.1%. Innerworkings In ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 8.4%.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 7.6%, and Ennis Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.3%.

