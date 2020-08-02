Shares of Royal Caribbean Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (RCL, CCL, NCLH, MAR, HLT)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Royal Caribbean ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.2. Following is Carnival Corp with a a current ratio of 0.2. Norwegian Cruise ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.2.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a a current ratio of 0.5, and Hilton Worldwide rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.9.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Royal Caribbean and will alert subscribers who have RCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.