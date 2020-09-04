Shares of Royal Caribbean Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (RCL , VAC , NCLH , CHH , MAR )

Below are the top five companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL ) ranks first with a gain of 13.29%; Marriott Vacatio (NYSE:VAC ) ranks second with a gain of 10.71%; and Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH ) ranks third with a gain of 8.08%.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH ) follows with a gain of 7.03% and Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.68%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Choice Hotels. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Choice Hotels in search of a potential trend change.