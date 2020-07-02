Shares of Royal Caribbean Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (RCL, MAR, VAC, CHH, CCL)
Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Royal Caribbean ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.77. Marriott Intl-A is next with a FCF per share of $5.85. Marriott Vacatio ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.28.
Choice Hotels follows with a FCF per share of $4.17, and Carnival Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.29.
