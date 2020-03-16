Shares of Royal Caribbean Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (RCL)

Shares of Royal Caribbean are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -3.1% to $33.34. About 9.6 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 7.8 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Royal Caribbean and will alert subscribers who have RCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Royal Caribbean share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.61 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $29.70, 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 8%.