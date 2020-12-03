Shares of Royal Caribbean Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (RCL)

The price of Royal Caribbean shares has slipped to $34.68 (a 21.8% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 9.5 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 6.2 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Royal Caribbean share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $33.51 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $33.58. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.