Shares of Roper Technologi Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, CSL, RAVN, HON, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Roper Technologi ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%. Following is Carlisle Cos Inc with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%.

Honeywell Intl follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Roper Technologi on November 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $352.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Roper Technologi have risen 7.4%. We continue to monitor Roper Technologi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.