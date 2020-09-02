Shares of Roper Technologi Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (ROP, MMM, HON, CSL, RAVN)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Roper Technologi ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 16.3%. Following is 3M Co with a EBITDA growth of 20.4%. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 21.4%.

Carlisle Cos Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 21.8%, and Raven Industries rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 40.6%.

