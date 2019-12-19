Shares of Rogers Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (ROG, LFUS, IIVI, KN, VSH)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Rogers Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Littelfuse Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Ii-Vi Inc ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Knowles Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Vishay Intertech rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vishay Intertech on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Vishay Intertech have risen 15.4%. We continue to monitor Vishay Intertech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.