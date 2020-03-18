Shares of Roadrunner Trans Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Trucking Industry (RRTS, PTSI, ODFL, USAK, LSTR)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Roadrunner Trans ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.31. Following is Pam Transport with a FCF per share of $1.39. Old Dominion Frt ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.87.

Usa Truck Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.68, and Landstar System rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.94.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Roadrunner Trans and will alert subscribers who have RRTS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.