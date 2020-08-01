Shares of Roadrunner Trans Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Trucking Industry (RRTS, R, USAK, PTSI, SAIA)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Roadrunner Trans ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5. Following is Ryder System Inc with a a current ratio of 0.7. Usa Truck Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0.
Pam Transport follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and Saia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.2.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Roadrunner Trans on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.40. Since that call, shares of Roadrunner Trans have fallen 13.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
