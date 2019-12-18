Shares of Rlj Lodging Trus Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (RLJ, HT, APLE, CLDT, DRH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Rlj Lodging Trus ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.97. Following is Hersha Hospital with a a price to book ratio of 1.00. Apple Hospitalit ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.04.

Chatham Lodging follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.04, and Diamondrock Hosp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.21.

